To achieve one's dreams, it's essential to believe in oneself. The SheBelieves campaign of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team aims to instill in girls and young women such confidence, to strive after whatever dream may move them.

First launched in the run-up to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, SheBelieves has evolved into a special bond uniting soccer fans in communities throughout the USA—and across the Atlantic. The message that women can and should strive for their dreams, indeed, resonates around the world.

From March 1-7, the second annual SheBelieves Cup brought together four of the world's top five women's soccer teams—including reigning World Cup champions the USA, Olympic gold medalists Germany, France, and England—for a friendly tournament in three East Coast cities. The tournament's timing ahead of International Women's Day on March 8 served to showcase the kind of can-do spirit of empowerment the holiday celebrates.

Germany takes second in tournament

For the German Women's National Soccer Team (DFB Frauen-Nationalmannschaft), the SheBelieves Cup, an important step on the path to this summer's UEFA Women's EURO tournament, offered a chance to test their mettle against top teams, especially the USA.

Germany and the USA are the world’s two most successful women’s soccer nations, with a history of 31 previous matches dating back to 1991. With the Unites States as three-time Women’s World Cup champions, and Germany having claimed the trophy twice, all eyes were on the March 1 contest between the two.

Though the DFB-Frauen made a strong showing, the opening game against the U.S. WNT near Philadelphia ended with a 1-0 win by the U.S. side. Despite numerous close calls to put ball in net, the DFB-Frauen's second game on March 4 against France ended in a scoreless game.

Finally, in their closing game against England on March 7 at Washington, DC’s RFK Stadium, the DFB-Frauen saw the drought end as all-star veteran Anja Mittag shot a brilliant goal from a through ball by Lina Mahul, putting Germany ahead 1-0 in the 44th minute. The German side's expert ball control prevented England's Lionesses from countering for the duration of the game.

The DFB-Frauen, having taken second in the tournament overall, thus return to Germany with the kind of confidence SheBelieves inspires. Coach Steffi Jones: "For me it was a good tournament, especially because I saw how the team put into practice what we wanted, and how they grew from game to game. That's very important to me as a coach."

By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington