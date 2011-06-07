Official Visit of Chancellor Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Washington, DC, from June 6 to June 7 for an official visit.
-
Enlarge imageSeen through the flags of the Honor Guard, Chancellor Merkel, accompanied by President Obama, greets Vice President Biden and other cabinet members and dignitaries. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imagePresident Obama welcomed Chancellor Merkel to the White House on Tuesday with an arrival ceremony with military honors. (© Germany info)
-
Enlarge imageForeign Minister Guido Westerwelle and Ambassador Klaus Scharioth greet Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other US cabinet members. Economics Minister and Vice-Chancellor Philip Rösler stands at left, center. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageFinance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble arrives, greeting Secretary of State Clinton and other cabinet members. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageFirst Lady Michelle Obama stands during the arrival ceremony. Behind her are US and German cabinet members and other dignitaries, including Ambassador Scharioth, and honored guests. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageChancellor Merkel reviews the troops with President Obama. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageThe arrival ceremony included a Musical Troop in Review by the Army Fife and Drum Corps, wearing historical uniforms. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageChancellor Merkel and President Obama took time after reviewing the troops to shake hands with guests at the arrival ceremony, including students from the German School Washington. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageChancellor Merkel spoke at the arrival ceremony, underscoring the deep friendship between Germany and America, which President Obama also highlighted in his remarks. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageAmong the many invited guests at the ceremony were children from the German School Washington and German immersion programs in Fairfax County. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageInvited guests arrived as much as two hours before the begin of the 9 a.m. ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (© Germany.info)
-
Enlarge imageThe Navy Ceremonial Band marches toward the ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (© Germany.info)