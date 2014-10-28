Review was written by Lauren Rogers, Press Officer at the German Embassy in Washington, DC.



Enlarge image (© Germany.info) In many ways, “Fabian,” by Erich Kästner, opens like many other 20th century German novels, with a young man not sure about his life. In the 1910s, 20s, and 30s, the ‘bildungsroman’ style was extremely popular across all genres. In this case, the protagonist, Fabian, is a recent college graduate without much direction who finds himself mixed up with the teeming underbelly of Berlin society. From prostitutes to beggars to corrupt politicians, Fabian observes those around him with a degree of distance. He and his equally hopeless friend Labude take nightly trips to the brothels of Berlin to cure Labude’s broken heart. From there, his idea of a moral life is challenged repeatedly, and he must come to terms with his own beliefs.

In a bordello one evening, Fabian meets Cornelia Battenberg, a spurned woman who is pessimistic about love. They fall into bed together that night and begin a cautious, but passionate relationship. Only a few days later, when Fabian believes himself to be at the peak of his happiness, he loses his job as a “propagandist” for a tobacco company. What started with unemployment quickly spirals and Fabian’s life soon seems teetering on the edge of hopelessness.

On a grander scale, Fabian’s story is a clear attempt to address Germany’s steady decline into National Socialism in the 1930s. Early on in the novel, Kästner includes a fight scene between a Nazi and a communist, which is an allegory for the increased polarization between these two political beliefs in Germany in the 30s. Fabian is constantly confronted with signs of failing social norms: he watches as newspapers print blatant lies daily; is offered a job writing for a right-wing news organization; and sees how the film industry is controlled by those with money and power. Fabian is one of the only society novels of the late 1920s, which makes it unique. It documents the rise of Nazism by describing the decline of empathy and moralism.

Enlarge image Erich Kästner lived through WWII and stayed in Germany after the divide between East and West. (© picture-alliance / dpa) In order to truly understand Fabian, one must understand Erich Kästner. His children’s books are akin to the Hardy boys or Nancy Drew in the US – everyone read them as a kid, everyone loved them. Some were translated, but their popularity never really took off in the US. Kästner’s novel Fabian is one of the only instances in which Kästner breaks away from children’s literature and writes for adults. Marcel Reich Raniki, one of the greatest German book critics of all time, called Kästner ‘Germany’s most hopeful pessimist,’ because, although he criticized society, Kästner was at heart a lover of the German language. He is one of the only great German authors who stayed in Germany throughout WWII. He watched as his books, including Fabian, were labeled degenerate and burned outside of libraries across the country. He watched the country rebuild itself from the ashes. And still, he stayed. That alone sets him apart from the others and makes “Fabian” especially fascinating.

“Fabian” is worth reading for anyone interested in German history. Kästner had a talent for deciphering the tone of a decade, and with Fabian he succinctly synthesized the years leading up to the war. It is a fast read, and one full of symbolism.