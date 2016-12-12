Enlarge image The creators of the European Film of the Year, "Toni Erdmann" (left to right): producer Jonas Dornbach, director Maren Ade, actress Sandra Hueller, actor Peter Simonischek, actor Trystan Puetter, producer Janine Jackowski and actress Hadewych Minis during the 29th European Film Awards ceremony in Wroclaw, Poland, December 10, 2016. (© picture alliance / dpa) The German film "Toni Erdmann" and its creators swept the top categories Saturday night at the European Film Awards. It won for film, director and screenwriter (Maren Ade), actress (Sandra Hüller), and actor (Peter Simonischek). Two days later the film was nominated for best foreign language film in the Golden Globe Awards, sponsored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It is already Germany's pick for the Foreign Language Oscar, nominations for which will be announced January 24.



The auspicious start to the awards season follows an already successful festival year for the film, billed as an "outrageous oddball dramedy." The story centers on the seemingly disfunctional relationship between a newly retired teacher and his workaholic dautgher. A practical joker, he decides to surprise her with a visit, but she is hardly welcoming of the intrusion.

Enlarge image Director Maren Ade (© picture alliance / abaca) Ade has said that while the film is total fiction, she was inspired by her own father's humor. "The film is about family, so while writing, I found that it's hard to escape your own family because you only have one," she said in an interview with Variety.

Critics have heaped praise on the film calling it radiant, richly-layered, moving and engrossing. It debuted at Cannes, where it won the critics' prize for best film, and has won awards at film festivals in the United States and Europe.

Sony has the rights to the film and, according to the IMDb website, it will be in theaters in the United States on December 25.

