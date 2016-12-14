Enlarge image Ambassador Wittig presents the German Federal Armed Forces Cross of Honor General John F. Campbell. (© Germany.info) Ambassador Peter Wittig presented the German Federal Armed Forces Cross of Honor, Germany's highest military decoration, to retired US General John F. Campbell in a ceremony on December 13.

The Cross of Honor in Gold is generally only awarded to German Bundeswehr personnel, but, in exceptional cases, is also awarded to members of foreign armed forces. General Campbell served as Commander of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan and most recently as Commander of Resolute Support, both NATO-led missions in which Germany was and remains a major troop contributor.



In presenting the award, Ambassador Wittig thanked General Campbell for being a close and trustful friend of Germany, pointing out that it was American military and moral support under General Campbell that enabled Germany to fulfill its mission, particulary in northern Afghanistan.



"You always went above and beyond expectations on behalf of the German Armed Forces. Your tireless work contributed substantially to the exceptionally good relations between the German and US armed forces. Your keen sense of European – and in particular German – concerns enabled you to integrate them adroitly into US and NATO operational planning and policy making. On the basis of our shared values, you worked hard to promote and foster our common understanding. You thus deserve enormous credit for your outstanding meritorious service to our two nations."

