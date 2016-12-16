Enlarge image Foreign Minister Steinmeier at a press conference addressing the situation in Syria (© Gaertner/photothek ) The eyes of the world are on Aleppo in these days and on the fate of those still trapped in eastern Aleppo. Those refugees who have made it out are in desparate need of humanitarian aid.

"We will not avert our eyes," Foreign Minister Steinmeier said in underscoring that the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian supporters "have a responsibility to ensure people's care and safety."

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in eastern Aleppo. Government spokesperson Steffen Seibert reported that she has pressed for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access for humanitarian aid. Foreign Minister Steinmeier also spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.



Humanitarian access needed urgently

The German government is actively engaged in efforts to mitigate the suffering of the Syrian people. It is cooperating with the United Nations and numerous NGOs. Currently, humanitarian aid still has no access to the parts of Aleppo worst hit by the war. While the UN stores in western Aleppo are well stocked, the United Nations has no way of getting relief through to people in the parts of eastern Aleppo that have been the scene of the heaviest fighting.

Help to rebuild drinking water supply system

Enlarge image (© Germany.info) Germany works only with the United Nations and with non-governmental organizations. Some 50,000 people, many of them children, are thought to be fighting for survival there without adequate food, drinking water or heating.

Some German NGOs are working in Aleppo province. The German Red Cross, for instance, is endeavouring to ensure food security. Germany has provided 3 million euros for measures in the city of Aleppo alone – to be used in part to rebuild the public water supply system.

In the area surrounding Aleppo humanitarian aid projects are being supported to the tune of more than 16.6 million euros. The projects include measures implemented by Save the Children, the Malteser, Doctors of the World, Welthungerhilfe and the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF). They focus on water supply systems, supplying drinking water with water tankers, rehabilitating infrastructure and restoring water pumps.

Operating mobile hospitals

Enlarge image Evacuees from Aleppo on Friday, before the evacuation of civilians from Aleppo was temporarily suspended (© picture alliance / abaca) Germany is supporting mobile hospitals and blood banks in Aleppo province through the Malteser (1.48 million euros provided in 2016). These hospitals are operating in the north of Aleppo Province close to the Turkish border.

In the city of Aleppo itself, another eight mobile hospitals are operated by various UN special agencies (World Health Organization, United Nations International Children’s Fund, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, United Nations Population Fund). They are providing medical care for the new waves of Syrians that have been forced to flee their homes.

Humanitarian support across the country

At the Supporting Syria and the Region conference held in London in February 2016, Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged aid totalling 1.2 billion euros for 2016. This aid has helped in particular boost the food rations provided by the World Food Programme to 100 per cent, and has made it possible to maintain this level all year.

More funding has been channelled into education for refugee children, the construction of schools in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, and into employment (cash-for-work measures). UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has received 32 million euros, enabling it to provide tents and containers as well as other relief supplies including mattresses, rugs, hygiene packs and winter relief. The International Committee of the Red Cross was accorded eight million euros to help finance health care and water supplies. The German government will provide assistance on a similar scale for these purposes in the year to come.

Meeting the immediate needs of the civilian population

When he visited Lebanon in early December, Foreign Minister Steinmeier pledged an additional sum of 50 million euros in humanitarian aid. The funding is to be used, for instance, to care for the civilians who have fled their homes in and around Aleppo.

The relief measures are to be implemented by non-governmental organizations already working on the ground in Aleppo, as well as by the World Food Programme, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Emergency funding for the UN Humanitarian Pooled Fund

Germany is also providing emergency funding of 5 million euros for the UN Humanitarian Pooled Fund in Gaziantep. This fund finances cross-border measures from Turkey to northern Syria. Syrian NGOs generally implement measures, but the United Nations is also involved.