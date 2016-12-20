Enlarge image Chancellor Merkel in Berlin on December 20 (© picture alliance / Michael Kappe)

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to the press on Tuesday, December 20, about the attack on Breitscheidplatz:

"This is a very difficult day. I, like millions of people in Germany, am horrified, shocked, and deeply saddened by what happened yesterday evening at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. Twelve people, who yesterday were still among us, who were looking forward to Christmas, had plans for the holidays – they are no longer with us. A cruel, and ultimately incomprehensible, act robbed them of their lives. Over 40 more people are injured, fighting for their lives or health.

"In these hours, my thoughts are with those people, the dead and injured and their families, loved ones, and friends. I would like them to know: All of us, an entire country, are united with them in deep sorrow. We all hope – and many of us are praying for them – that they find solace and comfort, that they recover, that they are able to live again after this horrific attack.

"My thoughts are with the first responders, police officers, firefighters, doctors, and EMS responders, who last night were serving their fellow human beings in the shadow of Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for the heavy task they bear.

"My thoughts are with the investigators; I have enormous faith in the men and women who have been working since last night to explain this evil act. It will be explained – in every detail. And it will be punished as harshly as our laws demand.

"We still do not know much about this act, not with the necessary certainty. But, based on the current state of the investigations, we have to assume it was a terrorist attack. I know that it would be especially hard for all of us to bear if it should be confirmed that someone who had asked for protection and asylum in Germany committed this act. It would be a particular affront to the many, many Germans who day in and day out are engaged in helping refugees and to the many people who actually do need our protection and who are trying to integrate into our county.

"I am in constant contact with the federal president, Federal Interior Minister de Maizière, and the governing mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller. In half an hour, the security cabinet will convene. I have asked the responsible ministers and chiefs of the security agencies to consult on the current state of the investigation and any resulting consequences and, of course, we will meet again whenever necessary.

"This afternoon, the governing mayor, federal interior minister, and I will – like so many other Berliners – go together to Breitscheidplatz to express our sympathy.

"Millions of people – and I – are asking ourselves this morning, how can we live with the fact that, during a leisurely stroll through a Christmas market, in other words, at a place where we celebrate life, a murderer can cause so much death? I don’t have a simple answer to that. I only know, we cannot and we do not want to live with that, to refrain from all that – the Christmas markets, the wonderful hours spent outdoors on our local squares with family and friends. We do not want to live paralyzed by the fear of evil. Even if we find it difficult at this time: We will find the strength to live as we want to live in Germany – freely, together, and openly."