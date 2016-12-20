Enlarge image Chancellor Merkel was joined by Berlin Mayor Müller, left, Interior Minister de Maizière, center, Foreign Minister Steinmeier, second from right, and Berlin Senator Andreas Geisel in visiting Breitscheidplatz on Tuesday. (© picture alliance / Maurizio Gamb) Twelve people were killed and more than 40 were injured Monday night in Berlin when a truck drove over a sidewalk and onto Breitscheidplatz. A Christmas market on the pedestrian square next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church was full of visitors at the time of the incident.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is in constant contact with the federal president, Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière, who is in charge of federal security agencies, and with Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Müller. The Federal Prosecutor General has taken over the case and Federal Criminal Police are investigating what is being called a terrorist attack.

Enlarge image Foreign Minister Steinmeier signs a condolence book in the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church (Gedaechniskirche) in Berlin on December 20. (© picture alliance / Hannibal Hans) On Tuesday afternoon, the Chancellor, Minister de Maizière and Mayor Müller visited the site of the attack to express their sympathy for the victims. She spoke to the press earlier in the day. "We do not want to live paralyzed by the fear of evil. Even if we find it difficult at this time: We will find the strength to live as we want to live in Germany – freely, together, and openly."

Chancellor Merkel also spoke with US President Barack Obama, among other world leaders. President Obama expressed his deep condolences, and the White House issued a statement from National Security Council Spokesperson Ned Price: "Germany is one of our closest partners and strongest allies, and we stand together with Berlin in the fight against all those who target our way of life and threaten our societies."

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Bernd von Jut) Foreign Minister Steinmeier said that he was deeply shaken by the terrible news of the incident at the Gedächtniskirche. He expressed his deeply felt sympathy for the families, loved ones and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. Security agencies are working with urgency to secure the scene and to find those responsible.

Federal President Joachim Gauck called the attack on innocent people visiting a Christmas market an attack on Germany's core.

"We are shaken now, but these acts will not shake our convictions. We stand on solid ground and we stand together, in Germany, in Europe, and wherever people live, and want to live, in freedom. The hatred of the perpetrators will not seduce to hate. It will not drive a wedge through our co-existence.

"We in Germany can be assured today, we live in a strong community in which the rule of law and humanity matter. We are the bedrock of our state and our society. We are the ground on which we stand. And we know, this community reaches well beyond our national frontiers."