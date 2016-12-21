Enlarge image (© Colourbox) The association German Initiative on Sustainable Cocoa (GISCO) has been nominated for the Zeit Wissen Sustainability Prize in the trade category. The association gathers representatives from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the candy industry, and retailers within the chocolate industry in Germany. The prize is granted by the Stiftung Forum für Verantwortung and the magazine Zeit Wissen, published by Zeit-Verlag. The award was created originally to recognize the contributions of the many pioneers in the field of sustainable development.

As the third largest chocolate processor in the world, chocolate is an over twelve billion euro industry in Germany alone. Much of this chocolate is sold and consumed within Germany itself, while its cocoa is exclusively grown outside of Germany’s borders—often in developing countries. This high domestic consumption and leadership role within the industry makes it all the more important for a concentrated effort on ecological, social, and economic sustainability.

Deeping Existing Commitments



Sustainability is far from a foreign term in Europe’s largest economy, especially in the food sector. Ninety percent of the agricultural sector is family run and the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture invested 737 million euros alone to research on topics including sustainable production in 2015. With the global population expected to increase 60 percent by 2050, the Ministry supports projects that promote food security and assists in a number of partner countries to make their agricultural and food industries more productive and resource efficient. Chocolate, a staple of the German and international diet, is no exception to Germany’s commitment to sustainable food production.

How to Make Chocolate Production More Sustainable

To produce our much loved chocolate requires a hidden ingredient—water. It takes an astonishing 450 gallons of water to make a traditional 3.5 ounce chocolate bar. Most of that water is consumed by the cocoa plants in the field and leaves a large water footprint. Additionally, most of the countries producing cocoa are not the ones processing and selling it in chocolate form. Instead, they tend to be developing countries which often suffer from lower labor standards and political unrest.



A more sustainable cocoa industry, according to GISCO, focuses on all factors of the industry- ecological, social, and economic. Ecologically, all members of the forum commit to investing in sustainable production in the countries of cocao cultivation, developing biodiversity, and decreasing water and resource waste via making the cultivation process as efficient as possible. Socially, responsible production means forbidding the use of child labor and supporting local governments in the countries of cocoa cultivation. Economically, the goals of the forum entail providing living wages to workers at cultivation sites and diversifying production.

Celebrating Successes and Planning for the Future

The association of seventy representatives from all parts of the chocolate supply chain have already experienced successes since its creation. The group began in 2011 with a goal to increase sustainable chocolate production from 3 percent to 39 percent in Germany. By 2020, the bar has been raised to 50 percent of the industry selling sustainably made chocolate, with the industry currently hovering around 49 percent.

Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Christian Schmidt hopes that the work of GISCO will be used a beacon of what is capable in other industries when the entire supply chain is gathered in one place. “The German Initiative on Sustainable Cocoa must now use its former success to push even further. I am excited that the efforts of the various shareholders are being highlighted so that others see the successes of the initiative.”

In addition to the association’s work being showcased in March 2017 for the Zeit Wissen Prize, their practices and strategies will be a key feature of the upcoming World Cocoa Conference in Berlin in 2018.

