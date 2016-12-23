The suspect sought in the attack on the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz has been killed by police in Italy. In a press conference on Friday in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked the Italian police and wished the officer injured in the shootout a speedy recovery. The Chancellor also thanked the security and justice agencies of other countries for their close cooperation in the case. At the end of this week we can be relieved, she said, that an acute danger has been ended.

The investigations into the attack are not over, however, Merkel said: any additional guilty parties or accomplices will be brought to justice. The overall threat of terrorism remains, as it has for many years, Merkel pointed out. It is the state’s highest duty to protect its citizens. The Chancellor has asked Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière, with Justice Minister Heiko Maas and the German security agencies, to analyze every aspect of the case and present findings as soon as possible. The government will urgently review whether state measures need to be changed, she said.

Our democracy, our rule of law, our values, our humanity, Merkel said, are the alternative to the hate-filled world of terrorism.

Deadly attack

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Bernd von Jut) Twelve people were killed and more than 40 were injured on the evening of December 19 in Berlin when a truck drove over a sidewalk and onto Breitscheidplatz. A Christmas market on the pedestrian square next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church was full of visitors at the time of the incident.

Police identified a Tunisian national, who had sought asylum in Germany but been rejected, as the prime suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chancellor, Minister de Maizière and Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Müller visited the site of the attack to express their sympathy for the victims. She spoke to the press earlier in the day. "We do not want to live paralyzed by the fear of evil. Even if we find it difficult at this time: We will find the strength to live as we want to live in Germany – freely, together, and openly."

Chancellor Merkel also spoke with US President Barack Obama, among other world leaders. President Obama expressed his deep condolences, and the White House issued a statement from National Security Council Spokesperson Ned Price: "Germany is one of our closest partners and strongest allies, and we stand together with Berlin in the fight against all those who target our way of life and threaten our societies."

Federal President Joachim Gauck called the attack on innocent people visiting a Christmas market an attack on Germany's core. "We are shaken now, but these acts will not shake our convictions. We stand on solid ground and we stand together, in Germany, in Europe, and wherever people live, and want to live, in freedom. The hatred of the perpetrators will not seduce to hate. It will not drive a wedge through our co-existence.