Enlarge image Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund (© picture alliance / Fotostand) Of the original 78 teams from 53 UIEFA member associations who have participated in this year's Champions League, Germany had an impressive four teams qualify for the Group Stage and three will continue on to the knockout phase between sixteen of the world’s best soccer teams. Of the competing German teams are Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen.The 2016-17 UEFA Champions League kicks off its brackets in February as part of the 62ndseason of Europe’s premier club football tournament.



Champions League 2016

Last year, the German soccer team of Wolfsburg advanced through the Group Stage of the Champions League. After playing well in the group stage, Wolfburg had a back and forth against Real Madrid in the Quarter-Finals. They came out winning 2-0 at home and losing 3-0 in their away game. The aggregate lost them an advance to the Semi-Finals.

Real Madrid pushed their way through the Quarter and Semi-Finals, knocking out Manchester City after Germany’s Wolfsburg. They ended the regular game time in a tie against Atletico, which led to Real Madrid winning 5-3 on penalties. Real Madrid will advance this year, along with the three German teams, to defend their title.

Enlarge image Bayer Leverkusen vs. Monaco (© picture alliance / SvenSimon)

Germany’s Performance in the Group Stage



During the Group Stage, in which 32 teams were drawn into eight groups, German teams Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen outscored respective opponents Atletico Madrid and Monaco to advance into the next phase. Borussia Dortmund followed suit, winning aginst another Spanish team and defending champion from the Champions League in 2016, Real Madrid.

Knock Out Phase

The knock-out phase began with a draw for the round of 16, held on December 12. In this phase, teams will compete against one another over two games, one at home and one at their opponent’s stadium. The first legs will be played in mid-February, while the second leg takes place in mid-March. With three German teams out of sixteen battling it out in the Group Stage, the nation holds out hope that a German team will represent this year in the Finals.



The Final will be played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

