The climax of the BMW IBU World Cup season takes place on Thursday, starting with the men's sprint in Oberhof, Germany. Oberhof is the starting point for three weeks of competition at three classic locations. After Oberhof, athletes will continue on to Ruhpolding and Huberalm. These towns have been part of the Biathlon since its earliest days as a military sport.



Towns Prepare For Snow

Oberhof, a town located in Schmalkalden-Meiningen in Thuringia, is a winter sports center and health resort. It only received its official town status in 1985, however it has been a center for the winter sports of luge, Nordic skiing, and ski jumping since the early 1900s. In more recent years, the town has constructed lift-equipped alpine skiing slopes and a biathlon stadium that meets international competition standards. The town’s bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton track has hosted many world and European Championships.

Last year, the Biathlon competitions hosted in Oberhof had to be moved to the nearby town of Ruhpolding due to lack of snow. However, that won’t be the case in 2017. With the help of artificial snow, the DKB Arena will be fully covered and ready to host athletes as scheduled.

German Women Take the Lead

Both this week and next, the German Team will be watched closely as they compete in Oberhof and Ruhpolding. Particularly promising are the women’s relay team and athlete Laura Dahlmeier. Dahlmeier is a Yellow Bib and has made a name for herself this season with three first-places, two second-places, two fourth-places, and a seventh-place. She is leading in points for the World Cup with 410 points, followed by the second place competitor nearly 100 points behind. She will only compete this year in the Mass Start portion as to prevent burnout throughout the rest of the season. Her sitting out for the sprint and pursuit gives an opening for other world athletes to take the win.

Fourcade Dominates the Men’s Competition

French biathlete Martin Fourcade has won nearly all of December’s competitions and was a contributing member of two of winning relays. He has a nearly perfect shooting success rate of 94.6% and naturally leads the World Cup Total Score. This presents a large challenge for competing biathletes and a near impossibility of reaching the top spot. German biathlete Simon Schempp got close at Nove Mesto in the mass start, getting within 9 seconds of the unbeatable Fourcade, however he did not end up overtaking him. Schempp and Russian Shipulin hold out the best chances of gaining advantage over him during the shooting stage.

With forecasts for snow and temperatures expected below freezing, the stars seem aligned for a successful competition for the many fans eagerly awaiting the performances of the competing German athletes.