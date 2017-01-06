Enlarge image Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (© picture alliance / dpa) German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière outlined a number of proposed changes to national security and crisis procedures in an op-ed published on January 3 in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Germany must be even better prepared for difficult times, de Maizière writes. Reforms are necessary in order to make Germany, and also Europe, more crisis resistant.

In a time of worldwide migrations, international terrorism, the dissolution of states, global data traffic, and the digitalization of private and public life, Germany has a leadership role, de Maizière states. However, this duty begins with the order at home, in Germany.

The deadly truck attack on the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin on December 19 placed a critical focus on security procedures. Consequences will be realized as a result of the attack, Minster de Maizière writes. Even before the attack he had already presented a number of relevant proposals:

New cause for pre-deportation custody for dangerous asylum seekers who have been denied asylum,

Improved exchange of data for all security agencies in the European Union,

Distinction between a tolerated stay out of valid humanitarian reasons versus a limited stay for a denied asylum applicant who is responsible for a lack of documentation,

The creation of protection zones for refugees outside of Europe,

A common European asylum system,

National reinforcement to intensify the repatriation of those people who are obliged to leave Germany.

Beyond these points, de Maizière outlined a number of wider-reaching measures to make Germany a strong state in difficult times. It is time, he writes, to make Germany’s capabilities in handling crises fit for the future. Most of the suggested measures are in the proposal stage and have not yet been considered by the Federal Cabinet or Bundestag.