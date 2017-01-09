Enlarge image United Nations headquarters in New York (© picture-alliance/dpa) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Ursula Müller of Germany as Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Müller has been German Executive Director at the World Bank Group since 2014.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed her appointment. “I am delighted by the decision taken by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and would like to congratulate Ursula Müller on her new office in New York,” Steinmeier said on January 6. “I also believe that this appointment acknowledges Germany’s great commitment in the area of international humanitarian aid. The United Nations can count on Germany’s full support.”

Ursula Müller began her professional career with the Federal Foreign Office in 1980, and her work includes significant humanitarian and field experience. Prior to her position at the World Bank, she served as Director General in the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. She was Germany’s Humanitarian Coordinator in the Foreign Office from 2006 to 2009. She was minister counselor in the Political Department at the German Embassy Washington and also served as Germany’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan in 2001-2002, when Germany became the first country to reopen an embassy after the collapse of the Taliban regime.