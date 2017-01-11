Enlarge image Frank-Jürgen Weise, Head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, and Interior Minister de Maizière in Berlin on January 11 (© picture alliance / Bernd von Jut) Significantly fewer people seeking asylum arrived in Germany in 2016, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday, January 11. In 2016 some 280,000 asylum seekers came to Germany, down from 890,000 in 2015, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

Numerous measures were adopted after the unprecedented influx of refugees into Germany and Europe in 2015 to stem the flow of migrants. “We all agree that the situation from [autumn 2015] must not be repeated,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said in September 2016. “That is why we have initiated measures at international level, in Europe and in Germany to greatly and sustainably reduce the number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany, while remaining committed to our humanitarian responsibilities at the same time.”

Enlarge image A man from Eritrea at a BAMF branch office in Thuringia (© picture alliance / arifoto UG/Mi) Significant changes were also made to improve the registration of new migrants and to process asylum applications more quickly and in greater numbers. In announcing the 2016 numbers on Wednesday, de Maizière spoke of a massive personnel increase in the BAMF, a quadrupling of employees within the past two years.

The BAMF received 745,545 formal asylum applications in 2016, an increase of more than 268,000 over 2015. This number included applications from people who had arrived in 2015. The top three countries of origin for people submitting asylum applications in 2016 were Syria (268,866), Afghanistan (127,892) and Iraq (97,162).

Enlarge image A Syrian family during a counseling interview at the integration office in the preliminary refugee reception center in Stern-Buchholz, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in March 2016 (© picture alliance / dpa) The BAMF was able to complete a total of 695,733 asylum decisions, an increase of 146 percent over 2015. Overall, more than 256,000 people were accorded asylum status (according to the Geneva Convention) in 2016 (36.8 percent of all asylum applicants). Other decisions included the granting of subsidiary protection under the German asylum act, the granting of protection from deportation and the denial of asylum.

In 2016, some 54,000 people were repatriated voluntarily from Germany to their home countries; 24,000 were sent home obligatorily.