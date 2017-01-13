German biathletes thrilled hometown crowds at two IBU World Cup events—Ruhpolding and Oberhof—this month. With wins in women's relay, men's mass start, and women's mass start.



Women's Relay Takes Home First in Ruhpolding



The German women’s biathlon team took home first in the women’s relay this week in Ruhpolding with a time of 1:09:53. The team, made up of Vanessa Hinz, Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Preuss, and individual standout Laura Dahlmeier thrilled the home crowd in Ruhpolding’s Chiemgau Arena in a thrilling battle against 22 of the world’s best teams.

Enlarge image German biathletes Vanessa Hinz, Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Preuss and Laura Dahlmeier celebrate their win in the women's relay. (© picture alliance / CITYPRESS24)

The first leg of the competition was led by Finnish biathlete Kaisa-Leena Mäkäräinen. In the second leg, another Scandanavian, Norway’s Hilde Fenne, took the lead after clean shooting. However, Fenne collided with Hammerschmidt of the German team shortly afterwards which pushed the Norwegian team back to fourth place.

Going into the final standing stage, the leading group had whittled down to four teams—Germany, Ukraine, Norway, and France. The teams were only separated by 15 seconds.

After impressive shooting from Dahlmeier and Olsbu from Norway, the battle for the top of the podium kicked off between Germany and Norway. Meanwhile, France and Ukraine fought for the third and fourth spots. Dahlmeier gained time over Olsbu in the last part of the final uphill climb, skiing over the crest to victory and cheering fans. Olsbu from Norway was then passed by Aymonier from France, giving the French team the second place spot.

Germany Represents on Both Podiums at Mass Start in Oberhof



Enlarge image German biathlete Simon Schempp celebrates his first place alongside Erik Lesser from Germany and Martin Fourcade from France. (© picture alliance / Hendrik Schmi) The women’s relay was the more predictable of the two major wins for Germany. The men’s 15k mass start in Oberhof, the first of the two World Cup events in Germany, was expected to be dominated by the French biathlete Fourcade, who has shot clean nearly the entire season. At the beginning of the race, it looked as though history would repeat itself as Fourcade instantly gained a lead, shooting clean and gaining time ahead of the others during the first two loops.

Due to several penalties, Fourcade began to lose his lead going into the last loop to Germans Simon Schempp and Erik Lesser as well as Norwegian competitor Ole Björndalen. In a battle to the finish, Björndalen suffered a penalty that lost him the chance for first. In the final sprint, Schempp skied aggressively into first and Lesser lunged in front of Fourcade to take the second place spot. The home crowd was thrilled to witness Schempp’s first win of the season and a surprise second place for Lesser. The three men were then followed by France in fourth, Norway in fifth, and Germany’s Benedict Doll in sixth place.

During the women's mass start, Dahlmeier finished only 31.5 seconds behind her Czech competitor to take second. She has been a stand out competitor and had opted out of the sprint and pursuit in order to save up energy for the mass start-- a trade off that seems to have paid off.