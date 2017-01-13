Security, Legal Measures Proposed in Response to Berlin Attack
Enlarge image Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière and Justice Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on January 10 (© picture alliance / Bernd von Jut) In the wake of the deadly attack in Berlin in December, Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière and Justice Minister Heiko Maas presented 10 security and legal measures on January 10 in Berlin.
The proposed measures are reasonable, Interior Minister de Maizière said, to increase the security of German citizens without creating disproportionate limitations on freedoms.
Justice Minister Maas emphasized that there can be no total protection from terrorist acts in a free democracy. However, the duty of the state to do everything possible to prevent a repeat of the case of Anis Amri was the basis for the discussions between de Maizière and Maas.
- More stringent residency requirements for asylum applicants who have been deceiving about their identity, restricting them to certain areas.
- Easing requirements for pre-deportation custody. There would be new grounds for detention of those persons who pose a significant danger to the state or are a terrorism threat. In addition, detention would also be allowed in cases where it might last longer than three months because the countries of origin are not providing required passport replacement documents.
- More stringent monitoring requirements in certain cases for foreigners who are obliged to leave the country.
- The implementation by the Federal Criminal Police of ankle monitoring devices for persons deemed likely to endanger the state.
- The implementation of ankle monitoring devices for convicted criminals.
- Extending the departure custody to 10 days.
- Strengthening measures to prevent extremism and radicalization.
- Using all possible political measures—especially when efforts stall—in negotiations with countries of origin on taking back their own citizens. This would especially include development aid.
- Storing flight passenger data according to an EU guideline.
- Improvement of information exchange at the EU level.