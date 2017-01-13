Enlarge image Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière and Justice Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on January 10 (© picture alliance / Bernd von Jut) In the wake of the deadly attack in Berlin in December, Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière and Justice Minister Heiko Maas presented 10 security and legal measures on January 10 in Berlin.

The proposed measures are reasonable, Interior Minister de Maizière said, to increase the security of German citizens without creating disproportionate limitations on freedoms.

Justice Minister Maas emphasized that there can be no total protection from terrorist acts in a free democracy. However, the duty of the state to do everything possible to prevent a repeat of the case of Anis Amri was the basis for the discussions between de Maizière and Maas.