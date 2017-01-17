Enlarge image NATO Headquarters in Brussels (© NATO photos) In an op-ed published in the Huffington Post and in light of recent interview comments made by the President-Elect, Ambassador Peter Wittig promotes the transatlantic alliance.

"As a new Congress convenes and Donald Trump becomes the new president of the United States, it is important that the US and Europe focus on the challenges facing us," Wittig writes in the piece published on Tuesday, January 17. "Our transatlantic alliance is not merely something to admire in history books," Ambassador Wittig continues. "It needs to stay robust and resilient in the future as well."

The Ambassador outlines three main challenges facing Europe and the United States:

Countering terrorism and stabilizing the Middle East,

Dealing with Russia and reassuring Eastern Europe,

Creating growth and jobs.

"Our peoples expect us to make this partnership endure," Wittig writes.

Read the entire article on the HuffingtonPost.com.

