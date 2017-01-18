Enlarge image (© picture alliance / dpa) German paddler Freya Hoffmeister has announced her plan to circumnavigate the North American continent by sea kayak. The trip itself will cover 30,000 miles and take her between eight and ten years to finish. Hoffmeister’s plan is to travel alone and self-supported in three to five month increments.

Circumnavigating the North American continent is far from Hoffmeister’s first expedition. She has made a name for herself as one of the most dynamic paddlers in the world—having already circumnavigated Australia in 2009 and South America in 2011 and 2015. Though traditionally distance is prioritized over speed, she circled Iceland and New Zealand’s South Island in record time.

Enlarge image Extreme paddler Freya Hoffmeister poses in Buenos Aires after circumnavigating South America. (© picture alliance / dpa)

The challenges of the North American continent abound but do not demotivate the 52 year old German adventurer. The largest hurdle will be the short paddling season in the Arctic, an area that makes up a large percentage of her overall route. This will mean paddling the Arctic section exclusively during the summer seasons, especially in the northern-most regions. Hoffmeister wrote on her website, "I am a business woman. I have a home and family. I enjoy the variety: paddle through the cold northern areas, then coming home to the warm weather. Paddle through the warm southern areas and then come home again to where it's comfortable." The second hurdle will be the rough western coast of the continent. With unpredictable weather and unmerciful tides, Hoffmeister will need to be on high alert for potential upcoming hazards.

Keeping these hazards in mind, the trip will be broken up into two half-loops, with one going northwards and the other southwards. This set-up will entail departing twice from Seattle and dismounting twice in New York City.

Hoffmeister isn’t only known for her adventurous kayaking expeditions, but also for being a former contestant in the Miss Germany competition where she placed 6th. Behind the glitz and glamor, however, she was and remains a world-class athlete. She holds the World Paddle Award for “Sportswoman of the Year” and National Geographic’s “Adventurer of the Year”.

Paddling the North American continent, Hoffmeister’s third continent to date, could break the record for the longest paddling trip set in 1980 and 1983 by Verlen Kruger and Steven Landick.