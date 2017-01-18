Enlarge image Federal President Gauck on January 18, 2017 (© picture alliance / Michael Kappe) Federal President Joachim Gauck held his final speech in office on Wednesday, January 18, seeking to answer the question, “What should our country be like,” the question he posed in his acceptance speech in March 2012.

Gauck said he feels grateful and optimistic about the feature, saying “this is the best and most democratic Germany” ever. However, he warned of difficulties ahead for Germany and Europe.

“Now, after almost five years, I am influenced to a greater extent by the awareness that this democratic and stable Germany also faces threats and that great endeavors will be needed to strengthen it for the future. That is why today I do not only want to ask what our country should be like. I also want to ask how we can help our children and grandchildren so that this peaceful, free and socially responsible Germany can be preserved and developed.”

Enlarge image Residents of Philadelphia greet Federal President Gauck on October 5, 2015. (© picture alliance / dpa) At times, Federal President Gauck, who visited the United States in October 2015, echoed the well-known phrase from the American Declaration of Independence, “we the people.”

“Democracy requires – indeed it is – self-empowerment. It is we, the people, who decide what form our communities will take. And we, the people, are responsible for the future of our children and grandchildren.”

He warned against political elites using the term “populist” to label the policies supported by ordinary citizens that they don’t like and argued instead for including them in discussions.

Enlarge image Federal President Gauck signs a book of condolences in the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church the day after the deadly attack on a Christmas market in the city. (© picture alliance / Michael Kappe) “I think we need to have the courage to conduct discussions that include the majority to a far greater extent than has been the case to date and do not only encompass those who regularly take part in political discourse. Exchange and discussion are the oxygen of an open society and argument is its enlivening element. Some people may not like this idea, but now in particular it seems appropriate to me to remind ourselves about it.”

Turning to Germany’s international role, he emphasized Germany and Europe’s commitment to NATO, which he said is more important than ever. Gauck said he supports making it clear to Eastern European allies “that NATO’s mutual defense obligation is and remains a solid commitment. He also said that Germany can and should do more abroad to “exert its influence for the greater good.”

Enlarge image Bundeswehr troops in Mali as part of the UN mission MINUSMA (© picture alliance / dpa) In speaking of Germany’s commitment to peace and democracy, Gauck called on Germans to be self-confidence and to not overlook their own potential.

“Although the uncertainty of our times may be alarming, we will not flee from our responsibility. It is with true confidence that we let our deeply held conviction be heard: We will preserve, develop and defend what we have achieved and what we hold dear to our heart.”