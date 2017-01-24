Enlarge image Refugee models the Epic Escape clothing line at Berlin Fashion Week (© picture alliance / Philipp Rathm) Berlin Fashion Week, which presented this year from January 17th until the 19th, brings the best of fashion and lifestyle to Germany’s capital. Meant for fashion lovers, buyers, trade visitors and media representatives, the show brings together a passionate and curious crowd of 200,000 per year. Highlights of the week included the trade fairs found across the city as well as the shows of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Kaufhaus Jandorf and me collectors room. In addition, 40 established and young designers presented their autumn / winter collections at Berliner Mode Salon.

Part of making sure that Berlin Fashion Week attracts the biggest names within the fashion industry is highlighting the fine edge of cultural norms and clothing. In previous years, the show has geared visitors' eyes towards innovations in fabric technology, sustainably sourced materials, workers' rights and domestic clothing production. This year built off of sustainable themes with a Green Showroom and Ethical Fashion Show Berlin at Postbahnhof, however the faux-fashion line Menschlichtkeit created the most public interest by presenting a fashion line based on the clothes of Syrian refugees.

Green Showroom

Under the motto “It will last forever if you do it right”, the Green Showroom at Berlin Fashion Week showcased that elegant designs can be made of highly sustainable materials. Including clothing, beauty, and lifestyle products, it put a spotlight on eco-fashion and included lectures, panel discussions, and benefits from the competence center for green fashion. Each exhibit admitted to the showroom must fulfill sustainability criteria such as using only renewable resources and avoiding toxic substances in the production process.

Ethical Fashion Show

Fashion Week has long been associated with the clothes of the rich and famous—but Berlin is trying to change that trend by presenting international casualwear and streeetwear brands. In collaboration with ‘Get Changed! The Fair Fashion Network’ 70 percent of the collection shown must meet sustainability criteria to show a social and ecological commitment. Running alongside the catwalk were exhibits on living wages, organic textiles, and preventing water pollution in clothing production.

Menschlichkeit Clothing Line

Resembling the glossy ads of high-fashion clothing labels, Epic Escape released posters, online banners, and videos presenting a fake fashion label to gain traction for Fashion Week. The models, however, were refugees who stood in the distressed clothing of their journey across borders. The clothing presented is meant to build understanding and empathy for people fleeing their homelands and all money raised for the clothing lines goes towards any of 70 refugee projects within Germany.

For more info on the Menschlichtkeit project visit: menschlichkeit.de