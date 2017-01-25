Enlarge image (© picture alliance / dpa) Levi Strauss & Co., the famous clothing brand known worldwide for its denim jeans, has donated 1,800 boxes of clothes, shoes, underwear, and other items to help refugees in Berlin. The boxed goods are valued at upwards of 800,000 euro and are coming at a strategic time for the cold winter months.

The goods themselves were requested as a greater initiative of Cologne-based logistics firm Innatura. “Every year, seven billion dollars’ worth of German goods are disposed of,” the founder Juliane Kronen stated. Much of that number comes from overstock or lightly damaged goods. Kronen’s organization therefore set a goal to reach out to firms for clothing donations in exchange for their services in finding the goods an appropriate owner. Finding a deserving owner is not hard in Berlin where, especially in winter, many families are grateful for quality clothing to fight off the chill.

German Roots

When Levi Strauss & Co. was approached by the organization, they quickly saw the connection to both their company values and brand history. Though now a world famous multi-billion dollar company, the Levi Strauss brand began when founder Levi Strauss immigrated to America from Bavaria to open a dry-goods business in 1853. From the beginning, Strauss developed his business model on originality, empathy, and integrity. The brand has since expanded to 2,800 stores worldwide—many of which are located in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Seth Ellison, Executive Vice President of the brand’s European Branch released a statement on their website about their enduring commitment to the company’s founding values. “We are taking action to assist refugees across Europe in the hopes of restoring some small measure of stability, dignity, and hope to those whose lives have been completely uprooted,” Ellison wrote.

In addition to donating products from Levi’s and Dockers brand clothing, the company has awarded the International Rescue Committee a grant of 58,000 euro to help in their work providing services for Syrian refugees in Turkey, which currently hosts the largest population of refugees.

Distribution in Berlin

Enlarge image President Joachim Gauck visited temporary housing for refugees in the former townhall in Berlin-Wilmersdorf. (© picture alliance / dpa) Back in Berlin, volunteers helped unpack, organize, and distribute the hundreds of boxes of goods to refugees staying at a temporary refugee shelter at Rathaus Wilmersdorf. This shelter was chosen specifically after the company carefully considered where the most need and most capable hands lay. Since August 2015, Rathaus Wilmersdorf has engaged with more than 5,000 people—not only providing housing but side services such as job search assistance, language learning, and medical care.

Goods that cannot be given to those within the shelter will be distributed to refugee housing around the city. Given increased attention to the influx of refugees in Germany after the unfortunate attack on Breitscheidplatz, it is more important than ever for companies like Levi Strauss & Co. to show their continued support in the refugee crisis.