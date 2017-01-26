Enlarge image Bundeswehr soldiers with the UN mission MINUSMA during a drill at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, in April 2016 (© picture alliance / dpa) Germany will extend and expand its deployment as part of the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA. The troop ceiling would rise from 650 to 1,000 soldiers beginning February 1, and the Bundeswehr would also send eight additional helicopters to the mission, under a government plan approved by the Bundestag on Thursday, January 26. The extended mandate runs until the end of January 2018.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), an initiative of and supported by the United States, aims to stabilize Mali, where developments have an impact on the situation in the wider Sahel region, in Libya and in neighboring states in the region. More than 15,000 soldiers from participating nations are deployed. The Bundeswehr has been supporting the mission since 2013.

Enlarge image Defense Minister von der Leyen in the Bundestag on January 20, 2017. (© picture alliance / Kay Nietfeld/) The Mali peacekeeping mission is one of the German military’s most challenging assignments and possibly the UN’s most dangerous mission, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said in her speech before lawmakers on January 20. Two days before Minister von der Leyen spoke, a suicide vehicle attack on a military compound that is shared by government forces and other organizations under a peace agreement killed more than 70 people and injured scores. Just this week a UN peacekeeper from Chad was killed in an attack on a MINUSMA camp in the northern region of Kidal.

The former attack struck at the heart of the peace agreement being implemented in Mali, von der Leyen said, targeting the joint patrols by government forces and rebel groups. It shows that there are still terrorists who want to torpedo the peace agreement and destabilize Mali, she said. That is why it is even more important that the international community stands shoulder to shoulder with Mali and provides consistent help.

Enlarge image Tiger combat helicopter (© picture alliance / dpa) An important part of Germany’s contribution is reconnaissance via aircraft. With the expansion of the mission, Germany would bring eight additional helicopters to the mission for a limited period to close a gap caused by the withdrawal of Dutch helicopters after a three-year deployment. Germany will deploy four MedEvac-NH90 helicopters and four Tiger helicopters, which are combat helicopters that can be used for transport, reconnaissance and protection.