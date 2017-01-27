Enlarge image Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed over the office of Foreign Minister to Sigmar Gabriel on January 27, 2017. (© picture alliance / Bernd von Jut) Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel assumed office today, January 27, from outgoing Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. After a ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, during which Federal President Joachim Gauck presented Gabriel with his certificate of appointment, a ceremony was held at the Federal Foreign Office for the outgoing office holder and his successor.

Gabriel most recently served as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

A native of Goslar and a teacher by training, Gabriel has had a long political career. As a member of the state parliament and SPD party leader in Lower Saxony, Gabriel was elected Minister President of Lower Saxony in 1999. In 2005 he joined the first cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel in the grand coalition formed by the CDU/CSU and the SPD as Environment Minister. Gabriel served as chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany from 2009 to 2017.

