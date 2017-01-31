Enlarge image Anna-Lena Forster during the Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics. (© picture alliance / dpa) The 2017 World Paralympic Alpine Skiing Championships took place this week in Tarvisio, Italy, with Germany taking home twelve medals. All of the medals won on behalf of the German team this year were by female athletes.

History of Paralympic Alpine Skiing

The sport of paralympic alpine skiing is practiced worldwide and separated into seven disciplines: downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G, super combined, and team events. Athletes combine speed and agility while racing down slopes at speeds of nearly 100km/h. The sport accommodates those with physical disabilities such as spinal injury, amputations, as well as visual impairment.

The development of the sport began after the Second World War, when there was a systematic push for winter sports that included those injured in war. The first Championship for skiers occurred in 1948 in Austria, with a small gathering of seventeen athletes. The introduction of the ski-sit opened the sport up to those in wheelchairs and prompted para ski competitions worldwide.

The first Paralympic Winter Games took place in Sweden in 1976, including only two of the current alpine disciplines—slalom and giant slalom. Since then it has grown to its current size of over 200 competitors representing over thirty countries.

Women Take the Podium

Anna Schaffelhuber dominated at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. She took home five gold medals, after having won her first bronze at the age of seventeen at the 2010 Olympics. Due to her young age, Shaffelhuber prioritized her schooling after Sochi—opting out of many of the past years’ competitions. Her triumphant return to the world stage earned her five medals for the German team at Taravisio including three golds medals.

Meanwhile, fellow competitors Rothfuss and Forster fought hard to reach their places on the podium in both the sitting and standing events. Rothfuss won her four medals this year in the standing competitions of giant slalom, downhill, super combined, and super-G while Forster came away with bronze in the super combined and silver in slalom sitting.

Newcomers Win the Spotlight

Two German newcomers to the competition shocked and awed by beating out their more experienced competition to each take bronze in Italy. Visually impaired athlete Noemi Ristau, guided by Lucien Gerkau, came in at a time of 48.57 in the first run of the Slalom race and 1:36.05 in her second run. Sixteen year old Anna-Maria Rieder came behind fellow German Andrea Rothfuss and France’s Marie Bochet with a time of 1:37.70 to take home her first medal in the women’s standing event.