Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Jens Kalaene/) As the films of the past year are being honored at awards shows, Germany’s capital is gearing up for a look at major new films. The annual Berlin International Film Festival, the Berlinale, opens on February 9 and runs through February 19. Eighteen films are competing this year for the festival’s highest honors, the Gold and Silver Bears.

This is not a festival for industry insiders only! In addition to competition films, some 400 films are screened each year as part of the festival’s expansive program, taking over many of the city’s cinemas. The retrospective this year will look at the science fiction genre, including blockbuster classics, cult films and international selections. The homage section will celebrate award-winning costume designer Milena Canonero of Italy (“A Clockwork Orange,” “The Cotton Club,” “Marie Antoinette”).

This year’s opening film is the French production “Django” about the experience of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, of Romani ethnicity, during the Nazi occupation of France.

Members of the jury, who will decide the winners of the Golden and Silver Bears, were announced on Tuesday, January 31.

Dutch director and screenwriter Paul Verhoeven (“Starship Troopers,” “Elle”), named jury president in December, will be joined by Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha Fourati (“Hedi”), artist Olafur Eliasson of Iceland, American actress Maggie Gyllenhaal (“Crazy Heart”), German actress Julia Jentsch (“Sophie Scholl – The Final Days”), actor and director Diego Luna of Mexico (“Y tu mamá también;” “César Chávez”), Chinese director and screenwriter Wang Quan’an (“Apart Together”).