Enlarge image Foreign Minister Gabriel and Secretary of State Tillerson (© Thomas Imo/photothek.net) Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel met with US Vice President Mike Pence and with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 2, in his first US visit as head of the Federal Foreign Office. The fact that Foreign Minister Gabriel traveled to the United States so soon after taking office is a sign of close transatlantic relations.

“I came here so quickly not only to get to know Rex Tillerson but also to demonstrate how indispensable the transatlantic partnership is in such turbulent times, for us in Germany and Europe but also for our American friends as well,” the Foreign Minister said after his meetings. Gabriel spoke to the media after his meeting with Secretary of State Tillerson, on his US counterpart’s first full day in office.

Enlarge image Meeting with Vice President Pence (© Thomas Imo/photothek.net) “I wish for the United States and Germany to keep standing side by side and continue our longstanding friendship also in this new constellation,” Foreign Minister Gabriel said. “We are willing to do this on the basis of shared values and beliefs. There were times in the past when we had political difficulties and where we struggled about political issues nevertheless we always knew that our friendship and cooperation was based on the same values.”

Earlier Thursday, Foreign Minister Gabriel met with Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Benjamin Cardin, ranking member on the committee.

Enlarge image In the Library of Congress, Foreign Minister Gabriel viewed a book containing a German translation of the Declaration of Independence. (© Thomas Imo/photothek.net) On a visit to the Library of Congress, Minister Gabriel had a chance to view a number of items that illustrated that German relations go back to the very founding of the United States, including a German translation of the Declaration of Independence published in America on July 6, 1776, for the great number of German immigrants; the books and papers of Carl Schurz, a German revolutionary who emigrated to the United States and went on to serve as a general in the Union Army, a US Senator, and Secretary of the Interior; a German Bible published in 1743 that was the first Bible in a language other than English published in America.

Foreign Minister Gabriel traveled to New York on Friday morning, for meetings with representatives of Jewish organizations, Henry Kissinger, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.