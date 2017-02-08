Enlarge image Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen welcome German and international soldiers in Vilnius. (© picture alliance / Kay Nietfeld/) Germany is serving as lead nation of the multinational NATO Battle Group in Lithuania under NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence program. Beginning in January, the first German troops and equipment have been deployed for the mission. On Tuesday, February 7, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen joined Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and Lieutenant General Jonas Vytautas Zukas in Vilnius in formally welcoming the first parts of the battle group.

Germany's leading role is a sign of great trust, von der Leyen said. "What we see here today is NATO."

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Kay Nietfeld/) The battle group will carry out an intense program of training and exercises with Lithuanian armed forces.

Under the NATO program, in addition to Germany as the framework nation in Lithuania, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States are the framework nations in Latvia, Estonia and Poland respectively.

The four battalions, according to NATO, will be robust, multinational, combat-ready forces demonstrating the strength of the transatlantic bond, and making clear that an attack on one Ally would be considered an attack on the whole Alliance.