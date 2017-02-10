Enlarge image (© Germany.info) Modern companies and professionals cannot resist the appeal of social media which offers quick access to large audiences, at a low cost and speed. With platforms from the long-established titans of Facebook and Twitter, to exploratory platforms of Medium and SnapChat, ways to communicate seem ever in flux. The growth of all social media platforms, from millineals to baby boomers, has pushed its use from purely social to dually professional. For these reasons, Dr. Margaret Gonglewski, Professor of German at the George Washington University in downtown Washington decided to integrate social media into the standard curriculum of her Business German course this semester.

Unlike beginner language courses which guide pupils through the intricacies of grammar or essay writing, this course zeros in on work-place specific German skills. The goal of this semester’s course is creating a modern professional presence. In a twofold move, students first create their very own website which includes a German version of their resume and contact details. They go on to create individual Twitter accounts where they are responsible for following reliable German media and to post in German on class visits to companies such as ZDF or to offer commentary on articles on current events. The interaction with German professionals both in person and virtually encourages students to stay up to date on current events on both sides of the Atlantic and gives a glimpse into the effects of US policy on Germans and Germany.

Online Communications In Action



As a staple of the Business German course, the group made its way to the German Embassy for an official visit with staff. The course, which each semester takes on a different focal point from economics to the environment, met this week with a representative of the press department for elaboration on the overlap between social media and public diplomacy.

Students will continue on in the next few months to research individual German companies and to investigate their online communication strategies. They will also be interviewing individuals who have worked in both Germany and the United States to bring light to cultural differences in the workplace.

In a job market where more applications and interactions take place virtually, the twelve George Washington students are sure to reap the rewards both academically and professionally from their enrollment in the course.