

Enlarge image Men's mass start at the 2017 Biathlon World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austria. (© picture alliance / Alexander Vil) February 19th brought the 49th Biathlon World Championship to a close in Hochfilzen, Austria and with it eight medals will be taken home by German biathletes. These eight medals made Germany the highest medal winning country in the competition, with France taking home second overall and the Czech Republic team taking third.

Laura Dahlmeier Sets the Bar High

The 23 year old Laura Dahlmeier has continued to make waves in the Biathlon world in only her fifth season as a competitor. With five gold medals and one silver, Dahlmeier has been the greatest medal earner and standout athlete this season. Of her five gold medals, three were won in the individual events of 15 km Individual, 10 km Pursuit, and 12.5 km Mass Start, with the remaining two won alongside her teammates in the 4 x 6 Relay and Mixed Relay.

Enlarge image Laura Dahlmeier (Germany) and Gabriela Koukalova (Czech Republic) during the women's mass start at the 2017 Biathlon World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austria. (© picture alliance / Alexander Vil)

Despite not making the podium in her first Olympic Games at Sochi in 2014, Dahlmeier has become a force to reckon with in the years since. In 2017 alone, Dahlmeier has won a record five world championships, in addition to the two won previously.

Men’s Team Goes Head on with Favorite Fourcade

Frenchman Martin Fourcade has changed the men’s events in Biathlon entirely. Fourcase is an eleven time world champion and two time Olympic champion, making him consistently the competitor to beat each winter. The German team has managed to close the distance between themselves and the French powerhouse to take the top of the podium in both the 10km Spring and 15 km Mass Start. Athletes Vanessa Hinz, Laura Dahlmeier, Arnd Peiffer, and Simon Schempp also bumped the French mixed team to second in the 2 x 6 km + 7.5 km Relay.

Biathlon World Cup Season

All of the events from Hochfilzen will count towards the Biathlon World Cup Season, which runs until mid-March. The multi-race tournament, organized by the International Biathlon Union, will hold its final activities in Holmenkollen, Norway with defending men and women’s champions Martin Fourcade and Gabriela Koukalova.

As of now, Germany is represented on the podium by Simon Schempp and Laura Dahlmeier with 673 and 903 points respectively. With not much time until the end of the season, Dahlmeier will need to hold strong against Czech Kouklova who is less than fifty points behind, while Schempp has the possibility of pushing his way up into the second place position overall.