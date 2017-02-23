Enlarge image Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis (© Bundesregierung/Kugler) Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis emphasized their common commitment to the future of the European Union and their cooperation within NATO at their meeting in Berlin on Thursday, February 23. It was the Prime Minister’s first visit to Berlin since taking office in November.

Both countries are facing similar challenges in light of Great Britain’s decision to leave the EU, Chancellor Merkel said. “But we are two countries who feel duty bound to the future of the European Union.”

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Kay Nietfeld/) Germany and Lithuanian are not only working together extremely closely in the EU but also within NATO. Under NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence program, German troops are deployed in Lithuania as part of a multi-national brigade. Germany is serving as the framework nation or lead nation in the brigade, which is to have total troop strength of 1,200 by May 2017, consisting of rotating personnel from the Netherlands, France, Croatia, Norway and Luxemburg. NATO initiated the program to meet the security needs of its northeastern European partner nations in the wake of Russia’s actions in the Ukraine and annexation of the Crimea.

“I am glad that the Lithuanian people have welcomed our troops so openly,” Chancellor Merkel said. In addition to Germany as the framework nation in Lithuania, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States are the framework nations in Latvia, Estonia and Poland respectively.