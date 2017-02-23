Enlarge image No, don't tell me! (© Colourbox) Do you hate spoilers? Researchers from Germany and Spain have found that you and most people probably do. If given the chance to see into the future, most people would rather not know what life has in store for them, according to studies conducted by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin and the University of Granada. Their findings have been published in the journal Psychological Review under the title, “Cassandra’s regret: The psychology of not wanting to know.”

Participant in the studies—more than 2,000 adults in Germany and Spain—were asked about a range of potential events, for example, if they wanted to know the results of a soccer game they planned to watch later, what they were getting for Christmas, and if their marriage would end in divorce. The studies found that in both countries 86 to 90 percent of people would not want to know about upcoming negative events and 40 to 77 percent would not want to know about upcoming positive events. The outlier seemed to be the opportunity to find out the sex of their unborn child; here more people wanted to find out, while only 37 wanted to be surprised.

Enlarge image Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin (© dpa) “In Greek mythology, Cassandra, daughter of the king of Troy, had the power to foresee the future. But, she was also cursed so that no one believed her prophecies,” said the study’s lead author, Gerd Gigerenzer, PhD, of the Max Planck Institute for Human Development. “In our study, we found that people would not want the powers that made Cassandra famous, in order to avoid the suffering and regret that knowing the future may cause and also to maintain the enjoyment of suspense that pleasurable events provide.”