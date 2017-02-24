The German cabinet has adopted improved regulations for monitoring and deportation of persons who pose a significant danger to people or the state.

The German government's refugee policy always has two sides, Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said on Wednesday, February 22. Those who are in need of protection are to be integrated; those whose asylum application has been denied are to leave Germany. Especially considering the large number of expected decisions on asylum requests in 2017 and the associated increase in the number of people who will have to leave Germany, it is important that the requirement to leave is enforced, de Maizière said.

Under the regulations, foreigners who are required to leave but do not go voluntarily and lie about their identity/citizenship or refuse to cooperate would have the boundaries of their residency restricted.

The regulations would also make it easier to place those persons who are required to leave and who pose a significant danger to people or the state in pre-departure detention and to monitor them before their deportation. If they are not immediately sent to their home country, they could be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Changes in the asylum law would allow authorities to search mobile phones and other devices, only under strict legal prerequisites, to determine identity and citizenship when an asylum seeker does not have valid identification documents.

The measures adopted by the federal cabinet also address asylum applications for minors who have been taken into custody by the Youth Welfare Office. They also clarify that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees can forward data to the relevant authorities to defend against threats to the life of the asylum applicant or others.

The measures adopted by the Federal Cabinet must still be voted on by the Bundestag.