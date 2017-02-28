Enlarge image New passport (© BMI) Beginning March 1, Germany will begin issuing new passports with even more security features, including secure paper with watermarks and other features that become visible under UV light. The new passports also have a flexible cover and are slightly smaller. The new security features make counterfeiting and misuse more difficult.

"In worldwide travel, a high degree of security is indispensable, so I attach great importanceto the fact that the new German passport generation uses the most modern materials and state-of-the-art security features," Interior Minister

Thomas de Maizière said in Berlin on February 23.

Important note: current passports remain valid through their expiration date!