Enlarge image (© Colourbox) A new multi-country initiative within the European Union, the Bread Initiative, has set its sights on one of the most heavily consumed products within the European diet. Their goal is to celebrate the role that bread has served in diets historically while also reducing its ecological footprint.

Popularity of Bread: Then and Now

Any American who has lived in Europe has probably been struck by the frequency at which bread is bought and consumed. Just a bike ride away, most have access to freshly baked goods at a relatively low cost. Across Europe, the access to and price of bread has led to a booming industry. The European Bakery Sector, according to the Bread Initiative, is composed of more than 190,000 medium-sized enterprises and 2,200 large companies. Together, they employ two million people continent-wide.

Around 32 million tons of bread is produced each year and 79 percent of goods produced by bakeries are bread. This is even despite the slight decrease in bread consumption in recent decades due to increased competition from substitute goods like cereal and snacks.

Germany alone is famous for its heavy, grainy breads eaten at both breakfast and dinner, a meal aptly named “Abendbrot” or “evening bread.” It is the second largest bread consumer within the European Union, only second to the Czech Republic. Producing 6.4 tons of bread each year means that the average German eats 56 kg per year. The difference in German bread figures vs. the rest of Europe lies in how German bread is produced. Unlike the large industrial bakeries of countries like France or the UK, German craft bakeries make up 60 percent of the industry. This largely decreases the environmental impact of the transportation of bread products; however it does not address the impact of production.

Enlarge image (© Colourbox)

Reducing Bread’s Footprint

Though environmental policy typically targets transportation or housing, bread too has a cost to the environment. For the most part, this impact comes from an unsustainable use of fertilizer at the beginning of the supply chain rather than the impact of transporting or packaging the bread. Nearly 60 percent of the emissions of bread came from growing wheat, and predominantly from synthetic fertilizers which caused 43 percent of those emissions, according to scientists from the University of Sheffield.

The Bread Initiative has banded together five of the largest European bread trade associations to address these emissions. With an ever growing population and bread remaining a staple despite globalization increasing food options, synthetic fertilizers which boost yield production in less space become increasingly more attractive. Sustainably feeding the population though means balancing the short term production gains with the long-term environmental impact. The Initiative hopes to push for applying precision agriculture methods, incentivizing fertilizer manufacturers to use less natural gas in their products, and to increase overall transparency about the environmental impact of bread production so that consumers can factor that into their consumption decisions. They also hope to support organic fertilizer producers to make their products more economically viable for farmers.

With economic incentives being the main draw of damaging fertilizers, cooperation between the five trade associations is essential to making sure that producers are equally investing in sustainable practices and that prices rise together. Bread, certainly, is not exclusive in its use of fertilizer. However, the goal of the Bread Initiative is to use bread as a kickstarter to reducing the environmental impact and increase transparency across the entire food industry.