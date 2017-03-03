Enlarge image The German-French tandem visits USA: The political directors of the foreign ministries of Germany and France, Andreas Michaelis and Nicolas de Rivière, traveled together to Washington, DC, for talks. The joint visit, during which the two officials promoted a strong Europe, was also a symbol of the close friendship between Germany and France.

The first joint trip (Feb. 28 – March 3) of the two political directors was not only an expression of the very close cooperation between France and Germany, also in transatlantic matters. In the context of the many trouble spots in international politics (including Syria, Ukraine, Yemen), it also served the close coordination with the United States in additional important policy matters.

Thus, the position on Russia, the development of NATO and the relationship between the EU and the United States, were topics of numerous talks with representatives of the US government and experts. Michaelis and de Rivière underscored, not only in with the peace efforts in eastern Urkaine in mind, that the United States is an important partner with whom they wish to continue to closely cooperate. Given the trouble spots in the world, one can’t afford to lean back in Europe. It is important to act now, indeed together, according to Michaelis.

German-French tandem important for Europe

In their talks with the US administration, in the National Security Council and in the Senate, the two political directors also underscored the significance of German-French cooperation for European collaboration and promoted a strong Europe. It is the right answer in times of re-surveying the world.

Launch of further close coordination

The first joint visit is to be the starting signal for further close coordination of Germany and France with the United States on important foreign policy matters. Michaelis and de Rivière agreed with their US interlocutors to continue the coordination at the expert level.

Discussion on Europe’s future concludes program

At the conclusion of their itinerary, Michaelis and de Rivière took part in a program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC. The two political directors held lectures on the future of Europe and the transatlantic partnership and then held a discussion with experts.