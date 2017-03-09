Enlarge image (© picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com) Now in his nineteenth season with the Dallas Mavericks, German professional basketball player Dirk Nowitzki entered an exclusive club of professional athletes this week by scoring his 30,000th career point against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Career On Both Sides of the Atlantic

A Würzburg native, Nowitzki came on to the American basketball scene during the 1998 NBA draft where he was chosen as the ninth pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. Immediately afterwards, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, a team he has played for ever since. Nowitzki plays as a power forward, and towers over other players at a height of seven feet.

Nowitzki led the Mavericks to 15 NBA playoffs, including the Maverick’s first Finals appearance in 2006 and only championship in 2011. He is a 13-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA Team member, and the first European player to start in an All-Star Game. Nowitzki is additionally the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA-history.

He has not left Germany completely behind during his basketball career either. Nowitzki led the German national team to a bronze medal in the 2002 FIBA World Championship and silver in Eurobasket 2005. He was the leading scorer and MVP in both tournaments. He also joined the German team in their first Olympics in 1992 and in the 2008 Olympics was chosen as the flag bearer for the German Olympic Team.

All-Star Off the Court Enlarge image NBA star Dirk Nowitzki was appointed as a UNICEF ambassador in 2013. (© picture alliance / dpa)

Dirk Nowitzki has not only made an impression on the court but also off. He founded the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation which is a charity that aims to provide education, health, and well-being for children around the world. He hosts events such as the Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game to raise funds for his organization and makes regular visits to children’s hospitals as a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also supports and works with other charities in his American hometown of Dallas.

Making Basketball History

The 30,000 milestone is shared only by a select few basketball players. Others included in this exclusive club are Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain. Naturally, Nowitzki is the only foreign player among the group. Having recently signed on for two more seasons with the Mavericks, there is no end in sight for the “Big German”.