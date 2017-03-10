Enlarge image Chancellor Merkel spoke to legislators in Berlin on March 9. (© Bundesregierung/Steins ) In her government statement on March 9, Chancellor Angela Merkel also touched on transatlantic relations with the USA. She declared her conviction that "the transatlantic partnership on the basis of our values and our interests is of paramount importance for all of us, not only for us Europeans." In this spirit, she will be engaging in talks with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on March 14.

Precisely because the character of these relations has changed, Europe has decided to accept more responsibility in future than it has in the past. In this context, Chancellor Merkel mentioned in situation of the Western Balkan states; this is another item on the agenda of the European Council meeting. The Council is in favor of offering these states a European perspective. The Western Balkan states will be offered support on their way, but Europe will also insist that the reforms are realised. It is in the interests of all European states that prosperity, democracy and the rule of law be self-evident in these states too, she said.

Greater responsibility in the fields of security and defence

Europe also intends to shoulder greater responsibility in the fields of security and defense policy, said the Chancellor. And this is another important topic for the European Council. "We, the European Union, must be in a position to manage crises in our neighborhood, not in competition with NATO, but to supplement NATO," she declared. What is needed is not only enhanced financing, but also better structural cooperation among EU member states.