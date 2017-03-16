Enlarge image Chancellor Angela Merkel (© Thomas Trutschel/photothek.net) Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with US President Donald J. Trump at the White House on Friday, March 17. As it will be their first meeting the main purpose will be for the two leaders to get to know each other. For Chancellor Merkel this will be the beginning of an ongoing exchange with the new US administration and a constructive working relationship. They are likely to discuss transatlantic relations, current international affairs and trade policy. Also planned is a meeting with business people and apprentices in a round-table discussion on skills/vocational training.