Merkel's First Meeting with Trump Set for Friday

Mar 16, 2017

Chancellor Angela Merkel in January 2017 Enlarge image Chancellor Angela Merkel (© Thomas Trutschel/photothek.net) Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with US President Donald J. Trump at the White House on Friday, March 17. As it will be their first meeting the main purpose will be for the two leaders to get to know each other. For Chancellor Merkel this will be the beginning of an ongoing exchange with the new US administration and a constructive working relationship. They are likely to discuss transatlantic relations, current international affairs and trade policy. Also planned is a meeting with business people and apprentices in a round-table discussion on skills/vocational training.

Merkel: Relationship With the USA of "Paramount Importance"

In a speech to legislators in Berlin, Chancellor Merkel declared her conviction that "the transatlantic partnership on the basis of our values and our interests is of paramount importance for all of us, not only for us Europeans."

