Enlarge image US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson opens the meeting of the Global Coalition Working to Defeat ISIS on March 22. (© picture alliance / abaca)

At the meeting of the international anti-ISIS alliance in Washington, DC, on March 22, Germany announced an additional $250 million in aid for stabilization and humanitarian assistance in Iraq and Syria. Any further engagement in the fight against ISIS requires progress at the political level, to complement and to consolidate the military gains,” said Andreas Michaelis, Political Director of the Foreign Office, at the meeting of the Global Coalition Working to Defeat ISIS hosted by Secretary of State Tillerson. Germany is co-chair of the Stabilization working group and encourages all coalition members to contribute more financial support for stabilization, Michaelis said.