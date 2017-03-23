Enlarge image Chancellor Angela Merkel (© Thomas Trutschel/photothek.net) The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has announced that it will present the 2017 Elie Wiesel Award, the institution’s highest honor, to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Chancellor Merkel has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making the preservation of Holocaust memory a priority for Germany,” said Museum Chairman Tom A. Bernstein. “The Museum has partnered with the German government and institutions on many initiatives and those partnerships have only grown deeper and more fruitful under Chancellor Merkel.”

Merkel ensured Germany's support for the opening the archives of the International Tracing Service, the largest Holocaust archive in the world, and has supported the creation and strengthening of Holocaust-related institutions in Germany, the museum said. The Chancellor has repeatedly and vigorously condemned all manifestations of anti-Semitism, the museum's announcement states.

Enlarge image Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, 1928-2016 (© picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com) "Her visit to Buchenwald with the Museum’s founding chairman Elie Wiesel in 2009 was symbolic of the many efforts that have been made by Germany to confront its past."

The award is named in honor of the Nobel Peace laureate and founding chairman of the museum.

Chancellor Merkel will accept the award by video on April 24, during "Days of Remembrance" at the museum. Ambassador Peter Wittig will offer remarks on her behalf.

