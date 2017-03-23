Enlarge image German delegation at the Special Olympics World Winter Games opening ceremony (© picture alliance / Sport Moments) Germany represents one of the largest delegations at this years‘ Special Olympics World Winter Games in Graz, Schladming and Ramsau, Austria. The team of 120 athletes are promoting the slogan “Together strong for Germany” and using the competition as a platform to promote how Germany supports those with special needs.

German athletes are joined this year by some 2,600 other athletes from 107 nations in addition to coaches, family, and thousands of energized volunteers. The Special Olympics World Winter Games hosts many of the same games as the Winter Olympics, including everything from alpine skiing to snowboarding. In addition, they host competitions in the disciplines of stick shooting, dancing, and snowshoeing.

Qualities of a Strong Team

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / ANE)

Germany’s large team and strength of their athletes is compounded by a long tradition of participating in the Special Olympics. Founded in 1991, Special Olympics Germany is one of the longest competing teams in the games. This gives the team the advantage of seasoned athletes and a know-how of the games’ organization. Teammates are known to attend fellow athletes’ competitions in support during their off-hours and to build friendships across athletic disciplines. First time German Special Olympics coach Judith Zeeb said in an interview with International Sports Press Association, “For me it is necessary to have a powerful bond between each other. The athletes give so much back, it is very emotional to work with them.”

Support Back Home

More than 40,000 people with mental disabilities live in Germany and are able to participate in Special Olympics teams. There are more than 200 competitions where athletes train together twice a week. Germany also has 1,100 organizations dedicated to supporting Special Olympics Germany.

Sports are naturally not the only support service offered to those with mental handicaps. According to the European Agency for Special Needs and Inclusive Education, all pupils with learning disabilities have the right to comprehensive assessment, an individual support plan, scholastic education with supplementary special education support and access to centers specific to each handicap. There are also programs to assist in employment integration and attaining apprenticeships.

The German delegation has already made its way on to the podium in snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and alpine skiing, among others but more than medals, the most important part of the competition is building and strengthening connections with other athletes and fostering a supportive and inclusive global community. The games will close at a ceremony on March 24th in Stadium Liebenau in Graz.

To find out more information on the German team Click Here

