Enlarge image (© Colourbox)

The European Union is an unparalleled and historic success story and will remain so, even after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday as the UK submitted its letter of intent to withdraw from the EU. The Chancellor promised fair and constructive negotiations and said she would like the EU and the UK to remain close partners.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the 27 remaining member states have a clear and detailed negotiating position and announced that he would visit the UK next week.

"Although it may sound like a hollow phrase, particularly when two individuals separate, 'Let’s still be friends' is the right thing to say in this situation. The United Kingdom will remain our neighbor, and the EU will remain Britain’s neighbor. We need one another. We should do everything we can so that we continue to have close and amicable relations with London."

In Washington, Ambassador Peter Wittig noted that while Brexit presents undeniable difficulties, the European Union is ready to act as one and preserve its interests to coordinate an orderly withdrawal.