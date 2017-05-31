Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel issued the following statement today, May 31:

Enlarge image Afghan security officials inspect the site of a powerful bomb attack in Kabul on May 31, 2017. (© picture alliance / abaca) "The news from Afghanistan is shocking. I condemn the attack in Kabul, in which dozens of people were injured and killed, in the strongest possible terms.



"The attack was carried out in the immediate vicinity of the German Embassy. It hit civilians and it hit those who are in Afghanistan to work with the people there on a better future for the country. It is particularly despicable that these people were targeted.



"Staff of the German Embassy were also injured in the attack. All staff are now safe. An Afghan security officer, who was protecting the Embassy grounds, was killed. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family. I have convened the crisis unit at the Federal Foreign Office to investigate the situation further.



"Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends. We wish those injured a swift recovery. Such attacks do not change in any way our determination to continue supporting the Afghan Government in further stabilising the country."