Ambassador Peter Wittig spoke with PBS NewsHour Anchor Judy Woodruff on May 31 about a range of topics, including the attack in Kabul, climate change and the recent G7 summit.

Ambassador Wittig on PBS NewsHour on May 31, 2017 (© Screenshot from PBS NewsHour on YouTube) "Chancellor Merkel has a good and productive relationship with President Trump," Ambassador Wittig said. "They have met in Washington and now in Europe. They have been on the phone on a whole range of issues of the international agenda. And the chancellor has been committed to transatlantic relations, to a friendship with the U.S. right from the start of her career as few other leaders have been."



Discussing differences of views, as on climate change, is part of those relations, Ambassador Wittig said.



"I think that’s part of good and dependable relations that we can speak openly about our differences."