Enlarge image Helmut Kohl (© picture-alliance/dpa) Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl will be remembered in a European ceremony of honor on July 1 in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the speakers at the ceremony, which will mark the first time a European memorial of this kind has been held. His casket will lie in state draped by the European Union flag.

Speakers at the ceremony will also include European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and former President of the United States Bill Clinton.

Following the ceremony in Strasbourg, a state memorial will be held in Germany in Speyer Cathedral, ending with a military honor formation. The Federal Government is working in close cooperation with Helmut Kohl’s widow, with the European institutions and with the French Government to make preparations for the ceremonies.

Honoring a convinced European

Enlarge image Kohl and Mitterrand receive the Charlemagne Prize in 1988. (© picture alliance / Achim Scheide) With this first memorial ceremony in the European Parliament, the EU is honoring a statesman who was a convinced European for whom the European peace project was not just a concept but also a matter close to his heart. Having grown up during World War II, the idea that there must never again be war in Europe was his driving motivation as a politician. He saw this idea realized in a united Europe.

“For him, as for his closest partner, François Mitterrand, Europe was a peace project,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. “Whatever the political issue the former Chancellor would take on, he never forgot how the European project saved our continent after the World Wars. He therefore saw it not only as a question of prosperity but above all as a duty to jointly assume responsibility for the future.”

German unity and European integration were two sides of the same coin for Kohl. His work, Chancellor Merkel said, was shaped by the two great political challenges for Germany, the restoration of German unity and the unification of Europe. For his dedication to the European integration and as a father of the Euro currency, Helmut Kohl was named an Honorary Citizen of Europe by the European Council in 1998, an honor bestowed only rarely. That same year, Helmut Kohl and François Mitterrand were together honored with the Charlemagne Prize for their contributions to the unity of Europe.