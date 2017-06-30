Enlarge image From left to right: Ludwig Willisch, Congressman Joe Wilson, Senator Lindsey Graham, German Ambassador Peter Wittig, SC Governor Henry McMaster, Harald Krueger, and BMW Scholar Maria Puckett (© Germany.info) Ambassador Wittig visited Spartanburg, South Carolina this week to recognize their 25 year anniversary of German automaker BMW's U.S. plant. Having opened its doors in 1992, it is the only assembly plant of BMW's in the United States and was created to strengthen the company's international production system.



The BMW U.S. Manufacturing Company of today is the company's largest and currently employs over 8,000 workers who primarily assemble certain BMW models for the world market. More than 411,000 vehicles were manufactured at the facility in 2016 alone. It is BMW's sole global production site for X3, X4, X5, and X6 cross-over SUVs.

Expansion of U.S. Operations



Along with celebrating the quarter-century long history of the Spartanburg plant, the celebrations gave a chance to announce the company's plans for future investments in the United States. BMW promised to invest an additional $600 million in its South Carolina plant between 2018 and 2021. The investment will add a boost to manufacturing facilities in preparation for future generations of BMW X sport utility vehicles as well as employ an additional 1,000 workers.

"We will keep investing in our people and in our business in the U.S.," said BMW CEO Harald Krüger in a statement. "Therefore, I remain confident that our footprint and commitment will continue to grow not only in the great state of South Carolina, but also in the United States in years to come."