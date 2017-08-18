Enlarge image (© Germany.info) The German Embassy lowered its flags to half-staff on Friday in remembrance of the victims of the terror attacks in Spain. In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel assured Spain of Germany's solidarity and said both countries are united in the determination not to let attacks like this "stop us from living our way of life." She said she expressed her deep condolences to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a telephone call. "Terrorism may inflict bitter and terribly sad hours upon us, as has happened in Spain, but it can never defeat us."

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also expressed his sympathy and solidarity with Spain on Thursday, August 17: “I am deeply shocked by the news from Barcelona. Our sympathy goes out to the victims and their friends and families. We stand resolutely shoulder to shoulder with our Spanish friends at this difficult time. We stand together. We will not bow down to terrorism and it will not divide us.”