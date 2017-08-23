Enlarge image Federal Foreign Office (© photothek / Auswärtiges Amt)

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel issued the following statement on August 22, following the presentation by the United States of its strategy for Afghanistan:

"It is now important that the Americans speak with us Europeans about how we can work together to ensure that the country becomes more peaceful and more secure and that people from Afghanistan do not have to flee to Europe. We expect Washington to coordinate the United States’ activities closely with us Europeans. Further migration does not only destabilize Afghanistan – it also destabilizes Europe."

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement on August 22:

"It is good that the United States continues to be strongly engaged in Afghanistan. Despite intensive endeavours by the international community, the prerequisites for Afghanistan coping without international support are not yet in place.



"The United States is focusing to an even greater extent on the threat posed by terrorist risks both in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan. At the same time, civilian reconstruction efforts must continue undiminished. We share the view that the Afghan Government must intensify its reform efforts further, also as a basis for continued financial support. We will work towards a political process, without which lasting peace will not be possible in the region.



"Our joint aim remains to support Afghanistan on its path to stable and self-determined statehood."

