Enlarge image Artist Stefan Roloff (© picture alliance / Wolfgang Kumm) The longest preserved stretch of the infamous Berlin Wall has become the location of a new open-air art installation about everyday life during the time when the wall divided East and West Berlin.

Titled "Beyond The Wall," the installation by German-American artist Stefan Roloff consists of a 229-meter-long mural featuring enlarged video stills from the 1980s.

The images are from videos made by Roloff from West Berlin in 1984, when he was able to observe people in the immediate vicinity of the wall's death strip, including East German soldiers.

Enlarge image "Beyond the Wall" at Berlin's East Side Gallery (© picture alliance / Wolfgang Kumm) The installation also includes portraits and stories of people whose lives were affected by the wall. It runs until November 9, the anniversary of the fall of the wall in 1989.

The installation is on the west side of the wall, the opposite side from the famous East Side Gallery, which runs along Muehlenstrasse in Berlin's Friedrichshain district.

The East Side Gallery, a 1.3-kilometer-long stretch of the wall decorated by more than 100 international artists, is one of Berlin's top tourist attractions.

The new installation is a collaboration between the association "Kunst darf alles" ("art can do everything") and the Berlin cultural projects company Kulturprojekte Berlin.